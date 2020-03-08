MONSTER HUNTER Movie Is "100 Percent Finished" But Definitely Won't Be Released Until 2021

COVID-19 has caused chaos in Hollywood, and Monster Hunter is a victim of that. Now, director Paul W.S. Anderson has confirmed that despite the movie being done, we won't see it in theaters until 2021...

While it would be unfair to say that Monster Hunter was high on anyone's list of 2020's most highly anticipated movies, there was certainly still a lot of intrigue surrounding how the video game adaptation would come together. After all, Capcom's five-game franchise has sold over 63 million copies worldwide since launching in 2004, so plenty of people were no doubt excited.

Originally set to be released on September 4th, it was recently moved to next April, something that led to a lot of speculation about the VFX-heavy movie being potentially unfinished.

Now, though, director Paul W.S. Anderson has confirmed that while Monster Hunter is done, fans won't see it this side of Christmas. "The movie is 100 percent finished," the filmmaker told Syfy Wire. "We were supposed to be releasing it on Labor Day weekend but we pushed it into 2021, but it’s completely done. So it’s coming out April 23 of next year. For me, it’s my most favorite movie I’ve ever made. It has a rather unique look to it."

Monster Hunter is only loosely based on the video games, and the cast includes names like Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, TI, Tony Jaa, and Diego Boneta. Given Anderson's work on the Resident Evil movies, time will tell whether fans end up being happy with what he delivers here.

Are you guys looking forward to Monster Hunter?