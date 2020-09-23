MONSTER HUNTER Synopsis Points To The Movie Being Vastly Different To The Hit Video Game Franchise

A lengthy new synopsis for Monster Hunter has been released, and it seems director Paul W.S. Anderson will be taking as many liberties here as he did with the Resident Evil franchise. Check it out...

While it's unlikely that Monster Hunter was particularly high on anyone's list of 2020's most highly anticipated movies, there was certainly still a lot of intrigue surrounding how the video game adaptation would come together. After all, Capcom's five-game franchise has sold over 63 million copies worldwide since launching in 2004, so plenty of people were no doubt excited.

Originally set to be released on September 4th, it was recently moved to next April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson would later confirm that it's finished.

Now, a lengthy new synopsis has been released which makes it clear that the filmmaker's take on this franchise is likely to be every bit as different as what he did with the Resident Evil franchise.

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower," the new synopsis reads.

"In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Honestly, it's hard to imagine Monster Hunter being much better than those Resident Evil movies, but those certainly had their fair share of fans, so perhaps it will be a fun ride next April if nothing else.

Are you guys looking forward to Monster Hunter?