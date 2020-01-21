 Netflix Reveals ALTERED CARBON Season 2 Teaser Which Confirms February Release Date
We've known for some time that season 2 of Netflix's Altered Carbon (which will see Anthony Mackie replace Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs) had wrapped filming, and now we finally have a release date.

Mark Julian | 1/21/2020
The 8-episode second season of Netflix's Altered Carbon will be released on Thursday, February 27. MCU mainstay Anthony Mackie will replace Joel Kinnaman as the most current "sleeve" for Takeshi Kovacs, though Kinnaman is still expected to appear in some capacity.

Netflix's popular cyber punk drama is an adaptation of the novels written by Richard K. Morgan. Alison Schapker replaces Laeta Kalogridis as showrunner for season 2.

Did you binge-watch the first season? What do you think of Mackie replacing Kinnaman as the lead? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.



Season 2 of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?
