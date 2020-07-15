MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS Comics To End With Issue #55; Two New Relaunch Titles Announced

BOOM! Studios is ending their flagship Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series with issue #55, but have also announced two new MMPR-centric series that will continue to follow our favorite heroes.

Just months after announcing the conclusion of their Go Go Power Rangers series, BOOM! Studios has now announced the end of their flagship Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series, which will wrap up its critically acclaimed four-year run with issue #55 in October.

However, BOOM! has no intention of leaving the morphenomenal universe anytime soon and will be launching a whole new era - the Unlimited Power era - of Ranger comics with a pair of all-new ongoing series: Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers.

Both Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 will launch in November 2020 and will be written by fan-favorite Rangers writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Rising star Marco Renna will be the artist behind the former while Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: The Sting) will tackle the latter.

The new Mighty Morphin series will follow an all-new team, presumably the second iteration of the MMPR team (Tommy, Kimberly, Billy, Rocky, Adam, and Aisha), and will introduce new allies (Kat?), new villains, and an all-new Green Ranger, meaning the team could have a full time roster of seven instead of six. The series also promises the return of Lord Zedd and a big Zordon reveal.

Meanwhile, the new Power Rangers series sounds even more exciting as it will continue the adventures of original Rangers Jason, Trini, and Zack, who now make up the all-powerful Omega Rangers, and thrust them into an all-new story that will see them go rogue and possibly team up with the nefarious Lord Drakkon to save the world!

