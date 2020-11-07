POWER RANGERS Reboot Could Be Set In The Same Continuity As The TV Shows And Involve Time-Travel

It's no secret that a big screen Power Rangers reboot is in the works, and these new details point to it being set in the same continuity as the TV shows and borrowing from the franchise's storied history.

There have been rumblings about a Power Rangers reboot for a while now, and one is definitely needed after the disastrous 2017 version. Now, though, The Illuminerdi has shared more details on plans for the project, revealing that it will take place in the same continuity as the TV show.

That means the past 28 years of stories will all be canon, and the movie will feature both an all-new team of Power Rangers made up of diverse cast members from both different racial backgrounds and the LGBTQ+ community. A female lead is also said to be highly likely for the "reboot."

The site adds that Lord Zedd will be the main villain, while Zordon will be involved in the time-travel elements of the movie which see this new roster thrown back through time. Interestingly, it's noted that the project, "will feature multiple different looks and Zords throughout Ranger history. This could possibly include a variety of suits and Zords from MMPR, all the way to the modern era."

Shooting is expected to take place in New Zealand, but the big news here is that Hasbro is expected to focus a lot on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers here, a sign that they'll have a key role to play in this film (which makes sense given that's the most popular era for the characters).

Time will tell how this one comes together, but it's sounding very exciting for Power Rangers fans.