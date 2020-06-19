PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling Enlists Drew Goddard To Work On The Story With Lord & Miller

MGM's upcoming adaptation of The Martian writer Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary has enlisted Drew Goddard ( Bad Times at the El Royale ) to work on the story with directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller...

We recently found out that MGM's planned adaptation of Andy Weir's upcoming novel Project Hail Mary had found its lead in Blade Runner 2049 star Ryan Gosling, and THR is now reporting that Drew Goddard has come aboard to work on the story with directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Goddard was nominated for an Academy Award for adapting Weir's previous space-set book, The Martian. He's also known for his writing/directing work on the likes of Daredevil, Cabin in the Woods, and Bad Times at the El Royale. He won't actually be writing the script - although it sounds like that could change if his schedule allows for it - but has been brought on to help flesh out the story.

Hail Mary centers on "an astronaut who wakes up to find himself millions of miles away from home, in a tiny craft with two dead crewmates for company and no recollection of his mission or even his name. But this man will soon discover he is humanity’s only hope for survival from an extinction-level threat."

Lord and Miller are also producing along with Gosling and Amy Pascal.

Are you guys looking forward to Project Hail Mary? There's still a lot we don't know about this one, but it's certainly got a lot of talent behind it.