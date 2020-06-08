RAISED BY WOLVES: Check Out The Trailer For ALIEN Director Ridley Scott's New HBO Max Sci-Fi Series

There's no sign of another Alien movie from Ridley Scott (which may not be a bad thing after Covenant ), but he has helmed a new HBO Max sci-fi series called Raised by Wolves . Check out the trailer here...

During this year's (virtual) Television Critics Association summer press tour, HBO Max revealed an awesome new trailer for upcoming sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves.

The show premieres on the streaming service on Thursday, September 3rd, and "centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task."

Alien and The Martian director Ridley Scott is serving as an executive producer for Raised by Wolves, while he's also directed the first two episodes. This actually marks the filmmaker's first time helming an American television series, but Prisoners writer Aaron Guzikowski is showrunner.

The cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude), Winta McGrath (Aloft), Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator), Matias Varela (Narcos), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife) Ivy Wong (Rogue One) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

You can check out the trailer and poster for Raised by Wolves below. This definitely looks like an original series it should be worth keeping an eye on when it debuts on HBO Max next month.





