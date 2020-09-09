ROBOCOP Prequel TV Series In The Works About The Movie's Villain Dick Jones

RoboCop is an iconic franchise, and while it's been a while since we've had a solid update on the RoboCop Returns movie, a prequel TV series is now in the works focusing on the villainous Dick Jones...

The RoboCop franchise cannot be stopped, and the character has now appeared in everything from movies to TV shows, cartoons, video games, and comic books. RoboCop Returns is believed to still be in the works, and that will be based on the original screenplay penned by Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, serving as a sequel to the original film.

Neill Blomkamp is no longer attached to direct, so we don't really know what the plan is now, though Australian director Abe Forsythe is believed to be hard at work on the script alongside Neumeier (incorporating a combination of ideas, including some of Blomkamp's).

Moviefone recently caught up with Neumeier, and the writer revealed that a prequel TV series is now in the works which will follow RoboCop villain Dick Jones and the rise of Omni Consumer Products.

"I’m working at MGM on it," he confirmed when asked where things stand with the project. "It has all the cool stuff about RoboCop except no RoboCop. I’m working with these two writers, Dave Parkin and Rob Gibbs, who bought this idea to a TV producer friend of mine, who then brought it to me."

"With any luck, if MGM is willing, if we can find the partners, if we can get this pilot made, if we can convince a bunch of people – it’s amazing how many people you have to convince – if that all works out maybe we’ll get a TV show up," Neumeier continued.

A RoboCop TV series minus RoboCop is certainly a unique approach, but there may be some potential here for a fun show. Clearly, it's still very early days, and it's not officially happening just yet, but it would be pretty cool if this and that planned sequel somehow tied together to create a "shared universe" of sorts.

What do you guys think of these plans?