Ryan Reynolds Is All Smiles In New Photos From His Upcoming Action/Sci-Fi Comedy FREE GUY

With exactly seven months to go, 20th Century Studios has released three new photos from Shawn Levy's upcoming action/sci-fi comedy Free Guy , which stars Deadpool 's Ryan Reynolds in the lead role.

While Shawn Levy's Free Guy won't premiere until December, 20th Century Studios is keeping the marketing campaign alive, to some extent, and have released three cool new stills from the upcoming sci-fi/action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2).

The plot centers around Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a non-player character working as a bank teller in a popular open world video game, who, thanks to a code developed by rogue programmers Milly (Jodie Comer) and Keys (Joe Keery), becomes self-aware and takes it upon himself to become the hero of his story and save his world from being shut down forever.

In addition to Reynolds, the cast will feature Golden Globe-nominee and Primetime Emmy-winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Joe Keery (Stranger Things; Molly's Game), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out; Uncle Drew), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan; Brockmire), Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty; Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok; Thor: Love and Thunder).





















In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.





Free Guy hits theaters December 11