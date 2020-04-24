Ryan Reynolds Set To Reunite With FREE GUY Director Shawn Levy For Time Travel Adventure Movie

While we all wait on word about Deadpool 3 from Marvel Studios, it looks like Ryan Reynolds has found his next project, which will see him reunite with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Golden Globe-nominee Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) is set to reunite with his Academy Award-nominated Free Guy director Shawn Levy (Real Steel; Date Night) for an untitled time travel adventure film from Skydance Productions.

Jonathan Topper (This Is Where I Leave You; Kodachrome) has been tapped to write the script. The plot will revolve around a man (Reynolds) who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year old self and in the process reencounter his late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds.

The project, formerly known as Our Name is Adam, is expected to be the next film for both Reynolds and Levy, who are both also on board as producers, and is currently slated to begin production at the end of the year. However, that plan is subject to change depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

3x Academy Award-nominated superstar Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible 7 & 8) was briefly attached to star in the film in 2012, but nothing ever materialized and it's been in various stages of development hell ever since.

Next up for both Reynolds and Levy is 20th Century Studios' sci-fi action comedy Free Guy, which is due out in theaters on December 11.