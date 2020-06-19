Sci-Fi Comedy ALPHA GANG Adds Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Sofia Boutella And More

A new sci-fi comedy called Alpha Gang is in the the works from directing duo David & Nathan Zellner, and it's added an all-star cast including Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Andrea Riseborough & Sofia Boutella.

According to Variety, Andrea Riseborough (Mandy), Jon Hamm (Baby Driver), Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Nymphomaniac), Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) and Steven Yuen (The Walking Dead) have all signed on to star.

No details on their specific characters, but the plot revolves around a group of aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth. "Armed and dangerous, they show no mercy — that is, of course, until they catch the human disease of emotion. Their plan for world domination is in danger of derailing once they start to feel joy, fear, empathy and love."

Damsel directors David and Nathan Zellner will helm and produce the project from a script penned by the former. Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy of Pastel are also on board as producers.

“I’ve been wanting to make this film for a long time — a genre mashup of sci-fi, action and comedy,” said David Zellner. “Nathan and I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.”

Filming is expected to get underway next year in Eastern Europe.