SNOWPIERCER Season 2 First Look Finally Reveals Sean Bean's Mysterious Mr. Wilford

A first look at the second season of the Snowpiercer TV series has been released, and the curtain is finally pulled back on Sean Bean's "dastardly" Mr. Wilford, someone who seems to be very much alive...

The first season of Snowpiercer ended on a major cliffhanger, with the reveal that there was a second train which contained Sean Bean's Mr. Wilford. Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) left him for dead before boarding "Snowpiercer," but the second train also holds Alexandra Cavill, Melanie's daughter, who is played by Rowan Blanchard.

It goes without saying that some big changes are coming to the series, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Graeme Manson confirmed work has resumed on the series in Vancouver. "We’re here right now, with the cast, finishing season 2," he says. "We’ve got our quarantine cast and our COVID protocols here on set and we’re wrapping it up."

As for what fans can expect from the Daveed Diggs-led series, Manson added: "I can just say that Sean Bean’s Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed." As for what we'll see from Alexandra, he says, "The thing that we don’t know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford has done to her mind. How has Wilford turned her against Melanie?"

Snowpiercer returns to TNT later this year, though a firm premiere date has yet to be revealed. Check out the first official images from season two below, including a first look at Sean Bean's villain.

