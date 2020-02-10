STAR TREK 4: Zachary Quinto Says The Cast Wants To Return For Another Instalment In The Franchise

The future of the Star Trek franchise is a mystery right now, with Paramount said to be weighing its options. However, Zachary Quinto makes it clear the entire cast is hopeful for a Star Trek 4 return!

The original plan for the next Star Trek film was for it to bring back Chris Hemsworth's George Kirk for a team-up with his son, Chris Pine's James T. Kirk. It was an exciting premise for a franchise that had explored time-travel and alternate timelines, but reported money issues saw the whole thing fall apart.

Now, Paramount Pictures is said to be weighing up multiple options for Star Trek, with reboots from both Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley believed to be in the mix.

Talking on CBS' The Talk, Spock actor Zachary Quinto was asked for his thoughts on reprising the role of the iconic Vulcan for another film, to which he responded, "Absolutely. We're all incredibly close friends in real life, and I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories."

He would, however, note that the Star Trek market may be a little "saturated" at the moment, with at least four Star Trek TV shows currently airing on CBS All Access.

Quinto's Spock was popular, but the franchise never found a huge amount of success at the box office. The films were by no means flops, but it appears Star Trek is at its best in an episodic format, and recent reports indicate that Paramount is planning to focus on those small screen endeavours for the time being.

