STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Trailer Finds The Crew Struggling To Survive In The Year 3188

Happy Star Trek Day! During the Discovery panel at today’s virtual event, CBS unveiled the first trailer for season three along with a new poster and logo, and it finds the crew a long way from home...

CBS All Access debuted the first official trailer and key art for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery today during the virtual Star Trek Day celebration, and it reveals that the crew really has gone where no one has gone before... 938 years into the future!

The Season 2 finale saw the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery follow Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) into a wormhole, and it's now been confirmed that they emerged in the year 3188 - for what sounds like it's a one-way trip.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know if you plan on checking out Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 when it premieres on October 15.

Bringing hope to the future.

Stream the #StarTrekDay Official Trailer for the new season of #StarTrekDiscovery, premiering October 15, only on @CBSAllAccess.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery also stars Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou). David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira) were recently announced as new cast members.