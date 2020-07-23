STAR TREK Nickelodeon Animated Series Gets Official Title & Logo; Will Premiere In 2021

We first heard about this show last April, and Nickelodeon has now revealed the official title and logo for its new Star Trek animated series.

Star Trek: Prodigy is being developed with younger viewers in mind, and will follow a group of rebellious teens who commandeer an old Starfleet ship and head off into the universe to boldly go where no one has gone before. We assume they'll encounter some familiar faces along the way, but it's also entirely possible that Nickelodeon would rather introduce an all-new group of characters.

Written by Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman and overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nick’s Animation Production and Development EVP, Star Trek: Prodigy also has Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth on board as executive producers.

Though no exact premiere date has been announced (we may well get one later today), the show is expected to debut in Nickelodeon at some point next year.

The Star Trek Universe mega-panel will open the virtual [email protected] today at 10 AM PST, so be sure to tune in if you want to find out more.