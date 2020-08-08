STAR TREK: Noah Hawley's Movie Put On Hold As Paramount Pictures Evaluate The Franchise's Future

It's going to be a while before we boldly go where no man has gone before in theaters again, as Paramount Pictures is going back to the drawing board with the Star Trek franchise. Read on for details...

It's looking like Paramount Pictures has gone back to the drawing board with the Star Trek franchise on the big screen, as Deadline reveals that Noah Hawley's movie (which he's written and planned to direct) has now been put on hold. Former Fox boss Emma Watts is in charge of the studio's slate these days, and she clearly wants to get it right.

The Fargo showrunner hasn't exited the project - which had slowly begun to be prepped - but it's hard to imagine it happening for a while. Why not? Well, the story reportedly revolves around a deadly virus which starts to kill off most of the universe, and you can see why that's not a subject Paramount wants to tackle in the midst of a global pandemic.

There are two other options on the table; while Quentin Tarantino is no longer planning to direct, The Revenant's Mark L. Smith wrote a version for him which was set to follow the Enterprise crew on Earth in 1930s era New York City (where they clash with many of the gangsters of the time).

Finally, there's the version S.J. Clarkson was once set to helm which was going to bring back Chris Hemworth's George Kirk and team him up with Chris Pine's James T. Kirk. That fell apart due to money issues, but it sounds like a decision on the future of the Star Trek franchise on the big screen will be made in a matter of weeks. The TV shows have been a hit, so they'll want to keep that momentum.

Which of these takes on Star Trek would you most like to see become a reality?