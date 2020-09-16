STAR TREK: Noah Hawley's Movie Would Follow Newly Created Characters Rather Than Kirk And Picard

Legion showrunner Noah Hawley has shared an update on his Star Trek film, confirming his take on the property will focus on newly created characters rather than franchise icons like Kirk and Picard!

Last November, Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley signed up to write and direct a new Star Trek film. At the time, it was unclear whether that would include the current franchise's cast, especially as Paramount had also been working on a Star Trek 4 featuring a returning Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk.

Throw in another Star Trek film with Quentin Tarantino circling, and it surprised no one earlier this summer when it was revealed Paramount Pictures has put the brakes on these plans to decide on the best possible direction to take the series in. The franchise has found great success on television lately, so it's no great surprise the studio is being careful about whether to take things next.

It's been said that Hawley's film revolves around a virus, and in the current climate, that plot has made it an unfavorable option for the studio.

The filmmaker didn't comment on that during a recent interview with Variety, but did confirm that his film wouldn't revolve around any familiar faces. "We’re not doing Kirk and we’re not doing Picard," he revealed. "It’s a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with Fargo, where for the first three hours you go, ‘Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,’ and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love."

Hawley later confirmed that the script is finished, but the project currently remains on hold.

