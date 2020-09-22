STAR TREK: Paramount Pictures Has NOT Cancelled Any Of The Upcoming Movies Said To Be In The Works

It's no secret that Paramount Pictures is unsure what to do with the Star Trek franchise on the big screen, but it's now said that reports that all the upcoming movies have been cancelled are incorrect...

We recently learned that Paramount Pictures is struggling to figure out what to do with the Star Trek franchise, a surprise considering the property is finding such success on the small screen.

Star Trek 4 fell apart after Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth reportedly clashed with the studio over money, while Noah Hawley's fresh take has a virus subplot a little too similar to what's going on in the world right now. Quentin Tarantino was once set to direct his own unique take on the Enterprise crew, but those plans appear to have been scrapped and the legendary filmmaker has moved on.

As a result, it wasn't really a surprise when rumours popped up online yesterday suggesting that Paramount has decided to pull the plug on all these upcoming Star Trek movies. It was said that the plan now is to shift focus to television and potentially have those shows lead to a big screen story if they're successful enough.

This makes sense, but according to Screen Rant, "Paramount confirms with us that this is not true and Star Trek movies are still in development."

Whatever is happening, the future of Star Trek is uncertain, and it's clear the studio is taking a wait and see approach with where to take things next. Ultimately, with COVID-19 slowing Hollywood down, it's probably going to be a long time before we learn what comes next for the iconic franchise in theaters.