STAR TREK: PICARD Gets Early Season 2 Renewal As New Character Posters Beam Online

The first season of Star Trek: Picard
doesn't premiere until later this month, but CBS All Access has already announced that the iconic highly-anticipated series has been renewed for a second season.
The show will see iconic former Captain of the Enterprise Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) return to the final frontier with some of his old The Next Generation
crew in tow, including Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troy (Marina Sirtis) and Data (Brent Spider). They'll also be joined by Voyager's Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and a whole host of new characters.
We still don't know a whole lot about these fresh faces, but most of them are spotlighted in the character portraits below.
This guy needs no introduction! Patrick Stewart (Logan) makes his long-awaited return as one-time Captain of the USS Enterprise, Jean Luc Picard.
Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) was first introduced in Star Trek Voyager, but it looks like Picard may need her expertise on The Borg for their new mission.
