STAR TREK: PICARD Season One Blu-ray Release Date & Special Features Revealed

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment have officially announced and revealed the full special features for the Blu-ray and DVD release of Star Trek: Picard season one.

Unlike Netflix that tends not to release physical Blu-rays for its biggest releases, CBS All Access seems to be following in Amazon Prime Video's footsteps instead and are actively working toward keeping physical home video alive as they've just announced the release date for the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Star Trek: Picard season one.

Star Trek: Picard will become available in stores everywhere on Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Steelbook on October 6 and it looks like it'll be jam-packed with special features to give fans the full Star Trek experience.

Along with episodic featurettes, the release will include exclusive audio commentary tracks, behind-the-scenes making of featureetes, deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel, and more!

Get the full details below: