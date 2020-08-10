STAR TREK: VOYAGER's Kate Mulgrew To Return As Captain Janeway For STAR TREK: PRODIGY

Some good news for Star Trek: Voyager fans here, as actress Kate Mulgrew is set to reprise the role of Captain Kathryn Janeway for Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy ...

It was announced today during the Star Trek Universe New York Comic-Con virtual panel that Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the New Black) will return to voice her iconic Star Trek: Voyager character in Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ upcoming animated series.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy," said Mulgrew. "How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is being developed with younger viewers in mind, and will follow a group of rebellious teens who commandeer an old Starfleet ship and head off to explore the universe and boldly go where no one has gone before. We assume they'll encounter even more familiar faces along the way, but it's also entirely possible that Nickelodeon would rather keep the focus an all-new group of characters.

Written by Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman and overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nick’s Animation Production and Development EVP, Star Trek: Prodigy also has Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth on board as executive producers.

Though no exact premiere date has been announced (we may well get one later today), the show is expected to debut in Nickelodeon at some point next year.