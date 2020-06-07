AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors The Russo Brothers On Whether They Would Helm A STAR WARS Movie - EXCLUSIVE

The Russos recently got to sit down and discuss The Empire Strikes Back with Mark Hamill for Pizza Film School , but has that made them want to direct their own Star Wars movie? Here's what they had to say!

Earlier today, we got to sit down and talk to Joe and Anthony Russo about their new weekly series, Pizza Film School, and horror movie Relic (which they produced through their AGBO label).

We'll have more details on that for you tomorrow, but after asking the Avengers: Endgame directors what it was like to sit down with Mark Hamill to discuss The Empire Strikes Back, we also wondered whether a Star Wars movie is something they would be interested in tackling down the line.





"It's an amazing world," Joe responded. "Certainly, at some point, it would be exciting to play in that sandbox, but I think there's a lot of stories being told in right now, and there's a lot of great filmmakers working in it at the moment."

It's no secret that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is producing a future Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, and if the Russos are planning to reunite with him down the line, then that's arguably a perfect place to make it happen. For now, the filmmakers seem happy to continue watching as fans, though Joe's comments definitely point to them being open to the idea of heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away...one day! Perhaps they could squeeze in an episode of The Mandaorian?

Tomorrow, you'll be able to hear more from the filmmakers in our full interview about Pizza Film School and Relic (which is set to be released this Friday), but keep checking back here tonight for more from Joe and Anthony on their incredible work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Would you like to see the directors tackle a Star Wars movie for Disney and Lucasfilm?

