Baby Jar Jar Fan Art Could Change How You Feel About STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE's Hated Gungan

It sometimes feels like everyone hates poor Jar Jar Binks, but fan art showing an adorable baby version of the divisive Gungan might help you get over his actions which helped bring the Emperor to power!

Jar Jar Binks was created for the younglings who were taken to see Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in 1999, and while there are some Star Wars fan who do have love for the Gungan from Naboo, many despise him. Obviously, it doesn't help that Jar Jar's action would later help Chancellor Palpatine become The Emperor, ushering in an era of horror and death.

Baby Yoda has stolen all of our hearts in The Mandalorian, but could a baby Jar Jar do the same? This heart-warming fan art from artist Leonardo Viti makes it easy to imagine that happening!

There are rumors that Jar Jar Binks could return in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, albeit with a beard (which definitely isn't as adorable as the baby below). Learning of his guilt and getting a proper end to the divisive character's story would be welcomed by many, and since Disney has ignored the prequels in many ways since acquiring Lucasfilm, they could change that in this series.

Baby Jar Jar is a novel concept, and even though it's unlikely we'll get to see anything like that on television or film, seeing more Gungans in future stories could end up being good fun for fans.

