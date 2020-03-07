CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Confirms That She Auditioned For STAR WARS And TERMINATOR

Oscar-winning actress and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has launched her own personal YouTube channel, and in her first video, she reveals past auditions for the Star Wars and Terminator franchises...

Before starring in Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was no stranger to big budget blockbusters thanks to her role in Kong: Skull Island, but it turns out that's not the only franchise she attempted to board before becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year.

After launching her own YouTube channel, Larson dropped a lot of big reveals about her career, including the fact she auditioned for The Hunger Games (likely as Katniss Everdeen), Terminator (as the young Sarah Connor in Genisys if we had to hazard a guess), and Star Wars (again, she doesn't specify which role, but it was probably Rey, Jyn Erso, or Qi'ra).

"I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job,'" Larson recalled. As for Star Wars, all she said was, "I auditioned for Star Wars too" in response to a friend who said they tried out for Solo.

It's certainly interesting to think about what might have been with Larson's career, but things definitely worked out in the end after she landed the role of Carol Danvers in the MCU.

Check out her first video below:

