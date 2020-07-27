CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Reveals Which STAR WARS Role She Missed Out On

Before Marvel Studios cast Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel , she auditioned for a lead role in a Star Wars film, and she now reveals which movie she missed out on!

Plenty of actors have jumped between the Marvel and Star Wars franchises but, for now, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson isn't among them. The Oscar-winner has never shied away from making her love of that sci-fi franchise known, whether it's dressing up as a Jedi on social media or visiting Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge on opening day.

Recently, Larson was a guest on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking YouTube show, and the subject of Star Wars soon came up (which is no great surprise considering he wrote the screenplay for 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

After recently revealing that she had auditioned for a role in a Star Wars movie, Larson finally elaborated on that by saying, "Oh yeah, you wrote Rogue One, right? I auditioned for that, I didn't get it." The actress didn't specify which role she tried out for, but it seems pretty obvious that it must have been Jyn Erso, a character eventually played by The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Felicity Jones.

Given Larson's success as an actress and Lucasfilm prioritising female-led characters and storytellers, it's surely a given that she'll appear in a Star Wars movie or TV show at some stage in her career.

