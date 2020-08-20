CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Says She Auditioned For ALL The New STAR WARS Films

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has reflected on more big roles she missed out on, confirming that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story wasn't the only film set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away she tried out for!

Recently, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson confirmed that she had auditioned for the role of Jyn Erso in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Felicity Jones would land that part, but the Oscar-winner now confirms that it wasn't the only film set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away she tried out for.

In a new video shared to her YouTube channel, Larson reveals that she auditioned for all the new Star Wars films, presumably meaning she tried to land the roles of Rey (in Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Qi'ra (in Solo: A Star Wars Story). Alas, it seems she wasn't the right fit for eiither.

"I didn’t get Gossip Girl, and I’m really glad. I auditioned for Hunger Games and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for Tomorrowland and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies and I didn’t get it. I don’t even know why I’m saying I didn’t get it. Like, you know I didn’t."

Larson made her big blockbuster break with Kong: Skull Island, though it was Captain Marvel which put her on the map in a huge way (not that she really needed to be after winning on Oscar). It's hard not to wonder how different those Star Wars films might have looked with her in them, however.

