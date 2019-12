CRAZY RICH ASIANS Director Jon M. Chu Lobbies To Create A Disney+ STAR WARS Spinoff Series About Rose Tico

Kelly Marie Tran's character Rose Tico was introduced as a major supporting character and key member of the Resistance in Rian Johnson'showever, her role was greatly diminished inprompting anger from her supporters on social media. Her limited screen time in Episode IX, the final of the Skywalker Saga, led to the hashtag "#RoseTicoDeservedBetter."Tons of Rose Tico fans voiced their support for the character on social media. That includesdirector Jon M. Chu, who actually lobbied Disney to allow him to create a Disney+spinoff series that would revolve around Tran's character.Tran was celebrated as the first woman of color to be cast in a significant role in thefranchise. However, her role inwas also criticized as not being essential to the overall plot of the trilogy. Apparentlydirector J.J. Abrams felt the same way and essentially wrote her as a much more minor character in the film. It was reported that her total screentime in the two hour and 22 minute movie was just one minute and 16 seconds.Do you think thefranchise would benefit with a Rose Tico spinoff series or is it time Disney explores another corner of the galaxy far, far away.