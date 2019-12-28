CRAZY RICH ASIANS Director Jon M. Chu Lobbies To Create A Disney+ STAR WARS Spinoff Series About Rose Tico
Kelly Marie Tran's character Rose Tico was introduced as a major supporting character and key member of the Resistance in Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi; however, her role was greatly diminished in The Rise of Skywalker, prompting anger from her supporters on social media. Her limited screen time in Episode IX, the final of the Skywalker Saga, led to the hashtag "#RoseTicoDeservedBetter."
Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has voiced his support for Kelly Marie Tran's character, Rose Tico, and has lobbied Disney to create a spinoff Star Wars series centered on the Resistance member.
Tons of Rose Tico fans voiced their support for the character on social media. That includes Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, who actually lobbied Disney to allow him to create a Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series that would revolve around Tran's character.
Tran was celebrated as the first woman of color to be cast in a significant role in the Star Wars franchise. However, her role in The Last Jedi was also criticized as not being essential to the overall plot of the trilogy. Apparently The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams felt the same way and essentially wrote her as a much more minor character in the film. It was reported that her total screentime in the two hour and 22 minute movie was just one minute and 16 seconds.
Do you think the Star Wars franchise would benefit with a Rose Tico spinoff series or is it time Disney explores another corner of the galaxy far, far away.
