Dave Filoni Explains Why STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE's Duel Of The Fates Is So Important

The Phantom Menace isn't remembered overly fondly, but most agree that the final lightsaber battle was awesome. Now, Dave Filoni has talked in passionate detail about what makes it so damn important!

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace isn't exactly fondly remembered, but the final battle pitting Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi against Darth Maul was beyond epic. Accompanied by John Williams' breathtaking score, "Duel of the Fates," it was a standout moment in the prequels, and perhaps more important than you realized.

In the latest episode of DIsney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian writer/director/producer Dave Filoni revealed why he believes the sequence means so much to the franchise.

Explaining that the fight is all about the fate of Anakin Skywalker, Filoni's passionate explanation is a must-see, and can be viewed in the embedded Tweet below. What's most impressive is filmmakers like Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa all sitting in awe as he offers his take.

This is only an excerpt, but Filoni's knowledge of the Star Wars franchise will leave you desperate to see him one day appointed the new President of Lucasfilm, as he very clearly knows his stuff. Honestly, it feels like that's something we could see happen in the not too distant future.

Click HERE for more Star Wars news from CBM!

