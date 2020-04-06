Disney And Lucasfilm Pledge Support To STAR WARS Actor John Boyega For Black Lives Matter Speech

John Boyega made it clear that he was willing to put his career on the line after speaking at a Black Lives Matter protest, and Disney, Lucasfilm and a number of filmmakers have now praised the actor...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega recently took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in London, and the actor delivered a rousing, inspiring speech which he admitted could lead to the end of his career. After all, it's no secret that there's a lot of racism in Hollywood, and many studios prefer actors not to be outspoken about their beliefs.

Well, Disney and Lucasfilm have now responded to Boyega's comments with a social media post dubbing the British actor "our hero." This is an unprecedented move, but one that emphasises what the actor is saying is not only right, but something everyone should be getting behind.

The response on Twitter and Instagram to this has been interesting, though, with many asking Disney to make specific comments about how they will show their support for black actors in future. There have also been a lot of comments relating to how poorly Finn was handled in the Star Wars sequels.

For what it's worth, Boyega will have no trouble with acting gigs moving forward as a number of filmmakers have come out to support him. They include Matthew Cherry, Rodney Rothman, Christopher Miller, Max Borenstein, Cathy Yan, J.J. Abrams, and countless others!

Check out the Tweet from Disney and Lucasfilm below:

