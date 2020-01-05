Disney+ Honors Monday's May The Fourth Celebrations With Some Incredible STAR WARS Concept Art

Star Wars Day takes place this Monday, and ahead of the May The Fourth celebrations, Disney+ has been updated with some incredible concept art from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Check it out after the jump...

Artist Ralph McQuarrie helped bring George Lucas' vision for Star Wars to life with his incredible concept art, and to pay homage this Galaxy Far, Far Away, Disney+ has received some noteworthy updates.

As you can see below (or by heading to the Disney+ app), it's been updated with concept art ahead of Monday's May The Fourth celebrations, which will include the series finale of The Clone Wars and the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also set to debut on the streaming service a couple of months ahead of schedule.

Right now, the new imagery is being rolled out relatively slowly, but by May The Fourth, each film should have received a makeover with this stunning artwork. Oh, and keep an eye out on that Star Wars logo on the Disney+ home screen, as that's also set to get a currently unspecified upgrade.

This is pretty cool, and we're obviously also hoping for some news about the future of the franchise on Monday.

Right now, we still have no idea what comes next for Star Wars on the big screen, as a filmmaker still hasn't been announced for whatever comes next (despite names like Taika Waititi and Rian Johnson said to be in the mix).

Check out the new Disney+ layout below:

