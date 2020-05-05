FANTASTIC FOUR Helmer Josh Trank Opens Up About Why He Decided To Quit His STAR WARS Movie

Josh Trank was a hot commodity in Hollywood after the release of Chronicle , but the filmmaker has now explained why his Star Wars movie - believed to be Boba Fett - never actually ended up happening...

Polygon has a fascinating feature up in which they talk candidly to Fantastic Four director Josh Trank about his career, and among the topics covered was the Star Wars movie he was once attached to helm for Lucasfilm.

As you may recall, he was one of the first filmmakers to be brought into Disney's Galaxy Far, Far Away after J.J. Abrams was enlisted to helm The Force Awakens, and it was widely believed he was going to bring Boba Fett back to the big screen. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy praised what he was bringing to the franchise, but things went wrong not too long after.

The site explains that word of Fantastic Four's troubled production reached Lucasfilm (likely via producer Simon Kinberg who served as a "consultant" for the studio while also working on that Marvel movie), and Trank pulled out of Star Wars Celebration because of a bad case of the "flu."

Soon after, the trades reported that he had been let go, but Trank has now confirmed that he not only delivered a "three-act pitch" for a Boba Fett movie, but also that he was never actually fired.

"I quit because I knew I was going to be fired if I didn’t quit," he admits to the site.

It's no secret that Fantastic Four was a troubled production, and it seems what happened with that movie both ruined Trank's chances to direct a Boba Fett spinoff and derailed his career for a time. Now, though, he's returned to Hollywood with Capone starring Tom Hardy, and it's obviously going to be interesting seeing whether he chooses to try another blockbuster down the line.

Still, it's hard not to be disappointed over not getting to see Boba Fett back in theaters...