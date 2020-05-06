Fired SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Director Teases Original Plans For Lando Calrissian

Chris Miller and Phil Lord were fired by Lucasfilm while they were still shooting Solo: A Star Wars Story , and the latter has now teased their original, powerful plans for Lando Calrissian in the film!

Chris Miller and Phil Lord seemed like the perfect fit for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Lucasfilm disagreed, and fired the filmmakers while shooting was still taking place. Ron Howard was hired to take over, and delivered a mostly well-received film which didn't hit lightspeed at the box office.

A few scenes from The LEGO Movie directors' version made it into the final cut, but after reporter Robert Daniels shared Star Wars actor John Boyega's Black Lives Matter speech and noted that the franchise has failed to better portray the black experience in films, Lord issued a surprise response.

"[Some] people tried..." he said, indicating that Lando Calrissian's story arc was once much different.

The directors have never talked openly about their experiences working on Solo, but it's know that their decision to stray from Lawrence Kasdan's script with the use of improvisation that really posed a problem for Lucasfilm. Despite this apparent change to Lando's story arc, Donald Glover's performance remains one of the most highly praised parts of Ron Howard's film.

