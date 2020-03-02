Kathleen Kennedy Says A Future STAR WARS Movie Will "Absolutely" Be Helmed By A Female Director

"We’ve already got [women directors]," she said during last night BAFTAs in London. "On The Mandalorian, we’ve got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars. And we just brought in Deborah Chow who is doing the Obi-Wan series. We’re cultivating a lot of great talent."



Kennedy was then pushed for an answer on whether that means Lucasfilm is planning to allow a female director to work on a big screen Star Wars story and responded: "Oh absolutely. Without question."



When that will happen remains to be seen as Rian Johnson is still supposed to be developing a new trilogy, while that script written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is also still floating around. Last year, we heard that an announcement was going to be made in the New Year but we're now in February and there's still been nothing concrete so what Disney has planned remains a complete mystery.



What do you guys think should come next for Star Wars?



