Kathleen Kennedy Says A Future STAR WARS Movie Will "Absolutely" Be Helmed By A Female Director

As of right now, the future of the Star Wars
franchise is uncertain and we have no real idea what comes next for this Galaxy Far, Far Away. There have been various rumours about plans to head into the past long before the "Skywalker Saga" but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has now confirmed that the studio is planning to have a female filmmaker take charge of an upcoming movie.
"We’ve already got [women directors]," she said during last night BAFTAs in London. "On The Mandalorian, we’ve got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars. And we just brought in Deborah Chow who is doing the Obi-Wan series. We’re cultivating a lot of great talent."
Kennedy was then pushed for an answer on whether that means Lucasfilm is planning to allow a female director to work on a big screen Star Wars story and responded: "Oh absolutely. Without question."
When that will happen remains to be seen as Rian Johnson is still supposed to be developing a new trilogy, while that script written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is also still floating around. Last year, we heard that an announcement was going to be made in the New Year but we're now in February and there's still been nothing concrete so what Disney has planned remains a complete mystery.
What do you guys think should come next for Star Wars?
Kylo gets a new mask.
The orbital ring that delivers ore to the Kuat shipyard.
Stormtroopers walk among a migrant worker village on Kuat.
Rey, Finn, and Poe fight their way to the Eclipse Star Destroyer.
The crew detonates the orbital ring and steal an Eclipse Star Destroyer from the Kuat docking bay.
On Moraband, Wommels treat a near-death Kylo.
Leia at the Resistance base on Korilev.
A disguised BB-8 infiltrates the First Order shipyard on a Kuat moon.
With the Knights of Ren hot on their tail, Poe pushes the Falcon into lightspeed and crashes it into the ice planet of Wavett.
The crew, stranded on Wavett, sit around a campfire.
The docking array on Bonadan.
Razer Sails docked on Bonadan.
"Chewie grabs this Knight of Ren, throws him into the air, and shoots him out of the sky like a clay pigeon."
Kylo approaches the Sith temple on Remnicore.
Kylo and his droid navigate Remnicore.
Kylo sucks the life force from a tree.
New Resistance ship.
Finn is captured and imprisoned in a work camp on Coruscant.
TIE fighters chase the Falcon through the Coruscant citadel.
BB-8 flees from oncoming fire.
Stormtroopers fight against Coruscant citizens.
Kylo inside a cave on Remnicore, as Tor Valum describes it, a "vergence in the force"
Rey gazes at the temple of Mortis.
Rey and Kylo face off at the peak of the temple of Mortis.
"Rey lays on the stone slab still injured. Light fills up the space around her. Particles of energy floating up. She rises with the energy. The light engulfs the frame until we reach a place beyond what we know. The Astral Plane. Yoda, Luke, and Obi Wan appear before her. Rey: "Is this death?" Obi-Wan: "In this place, there is no such thing as death." Yoda reveals Rey succeeded were they failed. Luke: "You choose to embrace the dark side and the light. To find the balance within."
They offer Rey a choice to stay in the comfort of the Astral Plane or to return to the living where she will experience both love/loss. The spirits fade. Obi-Wan: "You are a Jedi, Rey Solana, but you will not be the last."
"Finn reads a story to the young kids and they ask if they really think Rey is gone. Finn believes she’s alive because of the force. Poe and Chewie are flying and they find a beacon on a planet. Rey is alive, on the Wavett planet, pulling the Falcon out of the icy water."
On Modesta, BB-8 sees a familiar face.
Rey arrives to train a new generation of Jedi.