LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Key Art Revealed Along With New Stills And Details

To mark what's now been officially recognized as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm Games and TT Games have shared our first look at the key art for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game.

This latest entry in the long-running game series will span all nine Skywalker saga films, feature hundreds of playable characters and ships, and, for the first time ever, allow fans to start at any point in the timeline.

The artwork pays tribute to each trilogy, with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader unsurprisingly given most of the spotlight.

StarWars.com also caught up with managing producer at Lucasfilm Games Craig Derrick to discuss the game's development. Here, he explains how he went about choosing which of the galaxy far, far away's vast array of characters would feature.

"There are nearly 500 characters in this game, with many of them playable. When choosing characters for a game this large, we just looked at every film in the saga and tried to say “yes” as much as possible. That said, it often comes down to storytelling and the specific role of the character in the quests and game progression. Of course, we have almost all of your favorite heroes and villains from the films, many background players, a few surprises, and…Yaddle! "

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will hit shelves later this year for the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Do you plan on picking this up? Let us know in the comments.