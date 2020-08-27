LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Trailer Released As The Game Gets Pushed To Next Spring

We finally have a first look at gameplay footage from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga , but with this impressive trailer comes the disappointing news that we'll be waiting a little bit longer to play it.

We've gone eight months without a new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but today, we finally have a gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated video game. "Adapting" all nine instalments of the iconic franchise, it was confirmed during Gamescom today that there will be a total of 45 missions to embark on (along with twenty open-world environments).

There will be hundreds of vehicles and dozens of characters to take control of, and the footage revealed here is undeniably impressive. The LEGO video game franchise has definitely evolved if what we see here is any indication, and there's a lot of incredible footage in this new trailer.

Unfortunately, there is some bad news too. Despite originally being slated for release this holiday season, COVID-19 means LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has now been pushed to Spring 2021.

Hopefully, it's going to be worth the wait, and when the game is released, it will be available to purchase on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and new consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

Check out the trailer below:

