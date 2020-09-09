LEGO Unleashes An Incredible (And Massive) New STAR WARS Set Based On The Mos Eisley Cantina

Another huge LEGO Star Wars set is on the way, with an impressive 3,187 piece set that's based on Tatooine's Mos Eisley Cantina (and includes a whopping 21 minifigures). Check it out after the jump...

LEGO has unveiled another incredible LEGO Star Wars set, this time based on the Mos Eisley Cantina from A New Hope. Builders can open up the set’s removable roof to admire its intricate details and act out their favourite moments from that movie, while there are also attachable buildings, two Landspeeders, and a dewback LEGO figure.

The set even features eight character minifigures that have been introduced in LEGO form for the first time, including Ponda Baba, Dr.Evazan, Garindan, and more.

Once built, the 3,187-piece LEGO Star Wars "Mos Eisley Cantina" set makes for an extraordinary display piece if the Instagram video below is any indication, as it stands at over 7.5" (19cm) high, 20.5" (52cm) wide and 23" (58cm) deep when opened. It looks like there are a lot of Easter Eggs hidden in there for Star Wars fans too, and that's always a welcomed touch.

"The first time I watched the Cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, I was just 12 years old," set designer Cesar Soares recalls. "I remember thinking, ‘this is where the adventure starts!’ Years later, when I then became a LEGO Star Wars ™ designer in 2016, this was the first set I built."

"With this design, we’ve added external buildings like the Jawa shop, refined the details, and chosen an impressive 21 minifigure characters, including all-new alien figures. I love that all Star Wars characters have cool backstories, no matter how briefly they appear, [and] we hope fans will love the entire model and its line-up of heroes and villains."

Check out some photos and that video below:





