Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Addresses Future Of The STAR WARS Franchise And Teases New Settings

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has addressed the future of the Star Wars franchise, hinting that they could start telling stories during time periods which aren't related to the Skywalker Saga...

After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker only barely cracked $1 billion at the box office (yes, we live in a world where that's now considered a disappointing result), Disney and Lucasfilm have been forced to go back to the drawing board with the franchise. The Mandalorian proved they can still deliver fan-pleasing stories, but big screen adventures are now taking a break until 2023.

In an interview with The Wrap, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy addressed what comes next. "[The] stories have been told within this universe over the last 40-odd years, and there’s now the realization that this is a mythology that actually spans about 25,000 years, when you really start to look at all the different stories that have been told, whether it’s in books and games."

"We just need the time to step back and really absorb what George [Lucas] has created, and then start to think about where things might go. That’s what we’ve been doing, and we’ve been having a great deal of fun doing it, and meeting with lots of different filmmakers and talent."

Reading between the lines, it sounds as if the plan is to start exploring other time periods rather than just sticking to those gaps throughout the Skywalker Saga. It might be hard for fans to get invested in those stories, but with the right talent behind the camera, it shouldn't be that difficult for Lucasfilm.

"There’s so many fans out there and so many filmmakers that have been influenced by Star Wars for so long that it’s a fantastic opportunity to get a sense of who wants to be a part of this," Kennedy said of talent who could step behind the camera. "So that’s what we’ve been doing."

Are you guys looking forward to what comes next in this Galaxy Far, Far Away?