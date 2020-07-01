Luke Skywalker's Big STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Scene Was The Result Of Reshoots

"The scene on the island with Luke, when Luke sees Rey," Brandon confirms. "The film kind of informed us, after it was together, what it needed to say so we went back and got that dialogue. There was like a funny moment between Poe and Rey when he lands the Falcon and it’s on fire, we wanted to have a more humorous exchange between them. Nothing major, no."



It sounds like Rey was always going to see Luke there, but changes were clearly made, and considering what the characters talked about was so impactful to the final act - we learned about Luke training Leia and the fact they knew Rey was a Palpatine - it's hard not to wonder how this sequence was reshaped.



In Vanity Fair's initial article about The Rise of Skywalker, Luke was shown standing alongside R2-D2 as a fire raged in the background, so it's possible he was once going to appear in flashbacks and that we would have learned more about the destruction of the Jedi Temple (a plot point which is currently being explored in The Rise of Kylo Ren comic book series from Marvel).



What are your thoughts on these comments from the movie's editor?



For more Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals,

simply click on the "View List" button down below!

Sith Trooper Legions Confirm The Return Of Some "Legends" Characters





The Sith Troopers end up doing pretty much nothing in The Rise of Skywalker and aren't really all that different to regular Stormtroopers. Interestingly, Emperor Palpatine has named each of the Final Order's legions after the Siths of old, many of whom are Expanded Universe/Legends characters who have now been made canon again as a result.



Those are Revan, Andeddu, Tanis, Tenebrous, Desolous, and Phobos, and it's fair to say that most fans will be particularly excited by the return of Knights of the Old Republic standout, Darth Revan. Andeddu hails from the Tails of the Jedi comic book, Tenebrous was Darth Plagueis' Master, and both Desolous and Phobos were introduced in The Force Unleashed.



As for Tanis, that's a new creation who built a weapon of some sort on the planet Malachor.

The Sith Troopers end up doing pretty much nothing in The Rise of Skywalker and aren't really all that different to regular Stormtroopers. Interestingly, Emperor Palpatine has named each of the Final Order's legions after the Siths of old, many of whom are Expanded Universe/Legends characters who have now been made canon again as a result.Those are Revan, Andeddu, Tanis, Tenebrous, Desolous, and Phobos, and it's fair to say that most fans will be particularly excited by the return of Knights of the Old Republic standout, Darth Revan. Andeddu hails from the Tails of the Jedi comic book, Tenebrous was Darth Plagueis' Master, and both Desolous and Phobos were introduced in The Force Unleashed.As for Tanis, that's a new creation who built a weapon of some sort on the planet Malachor.