New STAR WARS LEGO Sets Include The Razor Crest, Anakin's Jedi Interceptor, And More

To celebrate the upcoming release of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game, StarWars.com has unveiled 10 new LEGO sets featuring vehicles and characters spanning the entire saga and beyond...

The highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game is set to hit shelves later this year (October is rumored, but not official), and StarWars.com has now unveiled a bunch of LEGO sets to mark the game's upcoming release.

The sets span pretty much the entire Star Wars saga, and feature vehicles and characters from all corners of the galaxy far, far away. The Razor Crest (yes, it includes a Baby Yoda) will obviously be of most interest to fans of The Mandalorian, but there's really something for everyone here.

Some of the elements will automatically be included in The Skywalker Saga, while you’ll need to enter a code provided in the set’s building instructions to bring certain other minifigures and/or vehicles to life in the game.

You'll find a full list of the sets along with some promo images below.

501st Legion Clone Troopers

Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor

Armored Assault Tank (AAT)

Knights of Ren Transport Ship

General Grievous’s Starfighter

AT-AT

Death Star Final Duel

The Razor Crest

Do you plan on picking up any of these sets when they go on sale? Let us know in the comments. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will hit shelves later this year for the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.