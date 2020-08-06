OBI-WAN KENOBI Director Deborah Chow Assures Fans The Disney+ Series Remain In Development

Lucasfilm chose to throw out the original scripts for Obi-Wan Kenobi and start from scratch, but director Deborah Chow has confirmed that work continues despite that and the coronavirus madness!

After working on The Mandalorian, filmmaker Deborah Chow was enlisted to take control of Obi-Wan Kenobi for Lucasfilm. The Disney+ series is expected to run for six episodes, and will be set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. His exile on Tatooine will presumably be the focal point, but not much is really known about creative plans.

Back in January, several online "scoopers" claimed that the show had been canceled, but star Ewan McGregor was quick to dismiss those claims as "bulls**t" while promoting Birds of Prey.

During an appearance at the virtual ATX Festival, Taika Waititi commented briefly on his recently announced Star Wars movie, joking that he was "all finished" with the project which will follow Thor: Love and Thunder. Chow, meanwhile, stated that when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi, "We have a little more to do than that, but we're in development."

Shooting has been pushed to next year, and extensive rewrites to eliminate similarities to The Mandalorian are a big part of that. However, Chow's comments make it clear that there's no reason to be concerned, and while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may have slowed things down, it doesn't sound like the Disney+ series is at risk.

That's likely to disappoint the "scoopers" who charge for news on Patreon, but we at CBM will endeavour to keep you up to date on legitimate updates about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

