POLL: Should STAR WARS Films Go On The Shelf For Longer Than 3 Years?
According to THR, the next Star Wars movie is set to be announced in January. Originally, this was to be the first entry in a new trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. However, the pair backed out of their deal with Lucasfilm, citing a prior commitment with Netflix.
Where will Star Wars head next now that the Skywalker Saga is over? That's the question Lucasfilm will attempt to answer with its next batch of films, the first of which is slated for release in 2022.
Yet, most insiders believe the pair got cold feet after seeing hardcore Star Wars fans direct social media attacks at The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for perceived slights. The pair had just recently experienced something similar themselves with Game of Thrones season 8.
Surprisingly, Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm are still reportedly planning to release films on December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024, and December 18, 2026 (dates that had been reserved for Benioff and Weiss). It's also been confirmed that Rian Johnson's trilogy has not been moved up to occupy these dates. Likewise, Kevin Feige's Star Wars anthology film is also a ways off. So, what comes next?
Since The Force Awakens hit theaters in 2015, there's been one Star Wars film released each year. Now, there'll be a three year period of silence...sort of. If a new film trilogy and director are announced in January, Star Wars fans will obsess over every single casting and creative decision for the next 3 years. Interviews, first looks, set visit reports and trailers will make the time fly by. If the purpose of the hiatus is to restore some of the luster to the franchise, three years might be too short.
Do you think three years is a long enough hiatus for Star Wars on the big screen, or do you think there should be more distance between The Rise of Skywalker and whatever comes next? Vote below and continue the conversation in the comment section.
