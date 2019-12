POLL: Should STAR WARS Films Go On The Shelf For Longer Than 3 Years?

According to THR , the nextmovie is set to be announced in January. Originally, this was to be the first entry in a new trilogy fromshowrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. However, the pair backed out of their deal with Lucasfilm, citing a prior commitment with Netflix.Yet, most insiders believe the pair got cold feet after seeing hardcorefans direct social media attacks atdirector Rian Johnson for perceived slights. The pair had just recently experienced something similar themselves withseason 8.Surprisingly, Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm a re still reportedly planning to release films on December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024, and December 18, 2026 (dates that had been reserved for Benioff and Weiss). It's also been confirmed that Rian Johnson's trilogy has not been moved up to occupy these dates. Likewise, Kevin Feige'santhology film is also a ways off. So, what comes next?Sincehit theaters in 2015, there's been one Star Wars film released each year. Now, there'll be a three year period of silence...sort of. If a new film trilogy and director are announced in January, Star Wars fans will obsess over every single casting and creative decision for the next 3 years. Interviews, first looks, set visit reports and trailers will make the time fly by. If the purpose of the hiatus is to restore some of the luster to the franchise, three years might be too short.Do you think three years is a long enough hiatus foron the big screen, or do you think there should be more distance betweenand whatever comes next? Vote below and continue the conversation in the comment section.