RUMOR MILL: A SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Sequel Series Is Said To Be In The Works For Disney+

Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office back in 2018, but a new rumour claims that a sequel series of some sort is in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. Read on for details...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was something of a box office disappointment when it was released in 2018, and its performance actually led to Disney scrapping plans to release a series of spinoff movies revolving around familiar faces (Obi-Wan Kenobi has moved to Disney+, as has Boba Fett).

None of that has stopped fans from wanting a Solo sequel, of course, especially as the first instalment ended on something of a cliffhanger when Qi'ra reported to her true master, Maul.

Now, a new rumour doing the rounds claims that there are plans in place for some sort of Solo sequel series on Disney+. This is presumably separate to the Lando Calrissian show we recently learned is being developed, and if they do both happen, they'd arguably make a fine addition to the streaming service (while also giving fans the continuation of Solo they so desperately want).

Alden Ehrenreich recently hinted at plans for a project like this, and made it clear that he would be more than happy to reprise the role assuming the story was right and it does Han justice.

Given what a hit The Mandalorian has been, that seems likely. This should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt for now, and is strictly just a rumour, but here's hoping Lucasfilm clears up their Star Wars plans soon as the future of the franchise is far from clear at this point in time.