RUMOR MILL: Adam Driver's Ben Solo/Kylo Ren Could Return In An Upcoming STAR WARS Movie Or TV Series

Adam Driver's Ben Solo/Kylo Ren quickly became a fan-favourite part of the Star Wars sequels, and if a new rumour is to be believed, the character could return to the big or small screen down the line...

As divisive as the Star Wars sequels undoubtedly were, Adam Driver's Ben Solo/Kylo Ren is a character almost all fans were able to get on board with. His story's end in The Rise of Skywalker was tragic, but mostly fitting, but a lot of moviegoers were disappointed that he was never giving the chance to bring balance to the Force and continue the Skywalker/Solo lineage.

Now, though, a rumour shared by Kessel Run Transmissions' Corey Van Dyke points to there being plans in place for Kylo Ren's story to continue in some way, shape or form moving forward.

It's unclear where in the Star Wars timeline this would take place and whether it would be on the big or small screen, but Kylo Ren could very easily be the villain in a live-action or animated TV series set during the events of the sequels. Spending time with him as a child is also possible, though a recent comic book series delved into the end of his time with Luke Skywalker.

As a result, it's hard to say what this return for the character could achieve and what it would actually add to his story. Despite that, more Kylo Ren on the big or small screen would be no bad thing.

Check out this rumour below:

