RUMOR MILL: Disney+ Has Discussed A Number Of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Spinoff TV Shows

Fans remain as desperate as ever to #MakeSolo2Happen, and a new rumour doing the rounds claims Disney has considered a number of spinoffs based on characters from the movie for their streaming service...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

According to Cinelinx's Jordan Maison, he's heard rumblings that at least "a couple" of Disney+ TV shows spinning out of the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story could be in the very early stages of development for the streaming service. Maison has shared a lot of reliable information in the past, so this is definitely a rumour worth taking note of.

As he mentions, it's possible these never got past the "idea stage," and he's unable to share any further details on which characters these might have/will focus on.

We can, of course, take some guesses. Qi'ra seems like an obvious choice seeing as her storyline ended on something of a cliffhanger, and that would go some way in filling in the final gaps in Maul's history. Chewbacca could also be fun, though Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian receiving the spotlight in his own solo series honestly seems the most likely show for Disney+.

Unfortunately, with no Disney+ this year, it's unlikely we'll learn of Lucasfilm's future Star Wars plans for a while, but this is definitely something that's going to get #MakeSolo2Happen fans talking.

