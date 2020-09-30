RUMOR MILL: Lucasfilm Reportedly Has Big Plans For DARTH BANE Across Multiple Upcoming Projects

We know that future Star Wars movies and TV shows are likely to head into the Galaxy Far, Far Away's past, but a new rumour indicates that the spotlight will soon be put on Darth Bane. Read on for details!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

With the "Skywalker Saga" now at an end, Lucasfilm is planning to put the spotlight on other time periods in this Galaxy Far, Far Away. That gives the studio far more creative freedom moving forward, and avoids having to continue to focus on familiar names and faces (which is what the Disney+ TV shows are doing right now with the likes of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Now, a new rumour that's doing the rounds claims that multiple Star Wars projects are in the works featuring Darth Bane. These potentially include a solo project, but it's unknown whether the character will be the focus of upcoming theatrical releases or on Disney's popular streaming service.

While Bane is well-known to fans, the removal of the Expanded Universe as canon gives Lucasfilm a tonne of creative freedom. He was also around 1000 years old before the events of The Clone Wars.

Bane is the creator of the "Rule of Two," and he's been the focus of many EU novels and comics.

This is just a rumour and should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but utilizing Bane would make sense in a lot of ways, and exploring the early days of the Jedi and Sith would be welcomed by many fans. There's also some potential for this to tie into the "Skywalker Saga," even if it's just in very non-specific ways.