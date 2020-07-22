RUMOR MILL: SOLO Actor Donald Glover To Reprise Lando Calrissian Role For Future STAR WARS Series

A new rumor doing the rounds claims that Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover is set to reprise the role of Lando Calrissian for a future project set in the galaxy far, far away. Take a look...

Donald Glover has expressed interest in reprising the role of Lando Calrissian in the past, and if a new rumor is to be believed, we might just see the Solo: A Star Wars Story standout return as the charming space-smuggler in his own series.

According to Kessel Run Transmissions, Glover has either signed on or is close to signing on to return as the younger incarnation of Lando for a future Disney+ show. They don't provide any more details, but previous rumors have suggested that Disney was very keen to entice the talented actor/musician back to the galaxy far, far away.

We assume any potential Solo spinoff would be set after the events of the movie, which would also open the door for the likes of Qui'Ra (Emilia Clarke), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and, of course, the scruffy lookin' nerf-herder himself (Alden Ehrenreich) to make an appearance.

This should be taken with the usual pinch of salt until we hear more, but it is worth noting that this source broke the news of a Bad Batch animated series before Lucasfilm made it official, so it's certainly worth keeping an eye on.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Glover return as Lando Calrissian? Let us know in the usual place.