SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Concept Art Reveals A Closer Look At Enfys Nest's Gang

Solo: A Star Wars Story left fans with a lot to talk about, and there are many who would love a sequel to happen. Time will tell on that front, but this concept art shows off Enfys Nest's badass gang...

When Solo: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2018, it had been the subject of countless articles about behind the scenes drama (primarily the firing of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller), not to mention the victim of a dismal marketing campaign which started far too late.

As a result, no one was really surprised when it underwhelmed at the box office, though there are a lot of fans out there who want to #MakeSolo2Happen. That's understandable given what was essentially a cliffhanger ending involving Qi'ra and Maul, and there's now a big gap in Star Wars history which needs to be addressed in some way down the line.

In the meantime, we have some cool new concept art from Solo courtesy of Adam Brockbank.

As you can see below, he's shared some awesome shots of Enfys Nest's gang of "Cloud-Riders," a varied bunch who ended up being more heroic than anyone expected before that final act twist.

Check out this Solo: A Star Wars Story artwork in the Instagram post below:

