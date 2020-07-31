SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Director Ron Howard Says That A Sequel Isn't In The Works At The Moment

Fans remain desperate for some sort of follow-up to Solo: A Star Wars Story , but director Ron Howard has now denied that there are plans in place for a sequel to happen. Find out more after the jump...

Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't exactly make a huge impact at the box office, but fans remain desperate to see some sort of continuation. A big part of that was Lucasfilm's decision to essentially leave things on a cliffhanger with the surprise appearance of Maul and Qi'ra's unresolved story arc.

During a recent interview with Radio Andy on Sirius XM (via ComicBook.com), director Ron Howard was asked about a Solo sequel, and replied: "Well, there's no sequel planned now."

That shouldn't be taken as confirmation it isn't happening because a) Howard isn't exactly going to spoil Lucasfilm's plans, and b) there's nothing to say he would privy to what they're doing anyway. After all, it's not been reported that we're getting a big screen sequel to Solo; instead, the story is reportedly set to continue on television via the Disney+ streaming service.

Regardless, Howard went on to acknowledge that he's glad Solo has found an audience despite its failings at the box office failings. "It's amazing to be a part of a Star Wars movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit," the filmmaker explained, "which is not what you'd expect, but that's been an odd, strange journey for that movie."

Time will tell what the future holds in store for the characters from Solo, but it would be a great shame if Lucasfilm didn't find a way to address those lingering questions fans above about the heroes.

