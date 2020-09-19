SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Lead Alden Ehrenreich Believes Box Office Coverage Of The Movie Was Misleading

Solo: A Star Wars Story was dubbed a flop by many box office pundits back in 2018, but star Alden Ehrenreich has now made a case for why that negative coverage wasn't necessarily accurate or fair...

Solo: A Star Wars Story was plagued by behind the scenes issues, and the fact a new director was hired by Lucasfilm to essentially reshoot most of the movie only helped send costs through the roof. Ultimately, it made just shy of $400 million, not a bad result by any means, but one that saw the spinoff deemed a disappointment after previous Star Wars movies made over $1 billion.

While there's no getting around the fact that Solo underperformed (and that Disney made a loss), coverage of the movie at the time was undeniably negative, and it wasn't perhaps treated as fairly as similar blockbusters. That's something star Alden Ehrenreich pointed out in an interview with Total Film.

"[Solo] didn’t do as well as other Star Wars movies, but it still did well for a movie," he explained. "And so it was kind of this medium thing. But that’s not newsworthy. Even at high-level journalism, there’s an intense pressure, sometimes, it feels like, to [either] catastrophize or celebrate."

"And I think that’s really f***ing dangerous, especially when it pertains to the stuff that really matters, like the state of the world," Ehrenreich continued. "An article headline that says 'things are complicated, and there are good sides and bad sides' isn’t getting the emotional response. And I just think we really have to take a step back, and give a lot more thought to the way our emotions are being run by the stories we’re getting inundated with."

He makes a lot of valid points here, but Solo's performance did ultimately lead to Disney changing course with the Star Wars movies they had in development - which is why Obi-Wan Kenobi became a TV series - and the marketing campaign before its release was absolutely abysmal.

