SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Scrapped Sequence Featured An Epic Showdown Atop The Millennium Falcon

Concept art from Solo: A Star Wars Story has revealed than an earlier version of the 2018 film featured an epic showdown on TOP of the Millennium Falcon, with the main inspiration being 1994's True Lies !

Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018, though the version of the film that ended up in theaters wasn't the one original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller had planned. Lucasfilm took control of the spinoff away from The LEGO Movie directors midway through production after their penchant for letting actors improvise led to major creative differences.

Veteran filmmaker Ron Howard later took charge of the film, and some concept art shared by Vincent Jenkins reveals an action sequence which may or may not have been a Lord and Miller idea.

Inspired by True Lies, it shows an exciting showdown atop the Millennium Falcon between Han Solo and an unknown villain. We're presuming that's Dryden Vos, though the #Sith hashtag could well be an indication that the smuggler was once going to cross paths with Maul.

Unfortunately, a "Lord/Miller Cut" of Solo is unlikely given how much the film was reshaped in their absence.

